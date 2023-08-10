FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – The Steelers’ 2023 volleyball schedule for the girls’ team is below:

Schedule

Aug. 29 – at New Castle

Aug. 30 – Sharon

Aug. 31 – at Kennedy Catholic

Sept. 5 – Jamestown

Sept. 7 – Rocky Grove

Sept. 14 – Lakeview

Sept. 18 – at Wilmington

Sept. 19 – at West Middlesex

Sept. 21 – at Commodore Perry

Sept. 26 – Kennedy Catholic

Sept. 28 – at Jamestown

Oct. 3 – at Rocky Grove

Oct. 10 – at Lakeview

Oct. 12 – West Middlesex

Oct. 17 – Commodore Perry

Farrell High School

Nickname: The Steelers

Colors: Blue and Gold

School address: 1700 Roemer Blvd, Farrell, PA 16121

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

If you have corrections to the FHS volleyball schedule please contact support.