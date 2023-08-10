FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – The Steelers’ 2023 volleyball schedule for the girls’ team is below:
Schedule
Aug. 29 – at New Castle
Aug. 30 – Sharon
Aug. 31 – at Kennedy Catholic
Sept. 5 – Jamestown
Sept. 7 – Rocky Grove
Sept. 14 – Lakeview
Sept. 18 – at Wilmington
Sept. 19 – at West Middlesex
Sept. 21 – at Commodore Perry
Sept. 26 – Kennedy Catholic
Sept. 28 – at Jamestown
Oct. 3 – at Rocky Grove
Oct. 10 – at Lakeview
Oct. 12 – West Middlesex
Oct. 17 – Commodore Perry
Farrell High School
Nickname: The Steelers
Colors: Blue and Gold
School address: 1700 Roemer Blvd, Farrell, PA 16121
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
If you have corrections to the FHS volleyball schedule please contact support.