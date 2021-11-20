Farrell handles Westinghouse to advance to state quarterfinals

PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – Farrell topped Westinghouse 24-7 in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A State playoffs Saturday afternoon at Cupples Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Farrell opened the scoring in the first quarter on Kylon Wilson’s 11-yard touchdown run, giving the Steelers a 6-0 lead following a missed 2-point conversion.

Westinghouse had a chance to get on the scoreboard in the final seconds of the first half, but Farrell’s defense came up with a stop at the one-yard line to maintain a 6-0 lead at the half.

The Bulldogs took their first lead on the game less than eight minutes left in the third quarter when Keyshawn Morsillo raced into the endzone for a 21-yard. The extra point gave Westinghouse a 7-6 lead.

Farrell answered back a short time later on Kylon Wilson’s 28-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion was no-good, and the Steelers held a 12-7 lead.

Early in the fourth quarter, Anthony Stallworth scampered in from three yards out, giving the Steelers an 18-7 advantage.

Following a Westinghouse fumble, Kylon Wilson raced into the endzone for a 33-yard touchdown to increase the lead to 24-7.

Farrell improves to 10-0 on the season. The Steelers advance to face Karns City next weekend in the PIAA Class 2A Quarterfinals. Game site and time are to be announced

Westinghouse ends the season with a record of 10-2.