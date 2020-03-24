Breaking News
Farrell graduate, IUP basketball standout named All-American

Sports

Farrell graduate and current IUP Senior Guard Malik Miller named to the 2020 NABC Division II All-America Team.

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (WKBN) – Farrell graduate and current IUP Senior Guard Malik Miller has picked up a prestigious postseason honor.

The former Steeler was one of just sixteen players named to the 2020 National Association of Basketball Coaches Division II All-America Team.

The award honors the most outstanding Division II basketball players across the country.

Watch the video to see some of his highlights from this past season.

Miller finished the season seventh in the PSAC and sixteenth in the nation in scoring, averaging 18.5 points per game. He scored in double-figures in 27 of 30 games played.

In four seasons, with the Crimson Hawks, Miller appeared in 120 games. He ranks 12th in program history with 1,525 points.

This marks the ninth time in the last 10 years that IUP has had an All-America selection.

