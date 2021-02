FARRELL, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Farrell registered a 56-25 win over Commodore Perry.

Sanaa Brodie took game-high honors in scoring with 17 points. She had 12 in the first half. Jaylie Green and Deryah Stewart scored 8 and 7 points respectively.

Next up for Farrell is a Thursday matchup with Kennedy Catholic.

Grace Jones was one of three Lady Panthers to score. Jones went scoreless in the first half before erupting for 12 points in the second.

Commodore Perry will welcome Mercer on Thursday.