Farrell football trio commits to same college program

Sports

A trio of Farrell football state champions have made their college choice, and they are all headed to the same program at Thiel.

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – A trio of Farrell football state champions have made their college choice, and they are all headed to the same program at Thiel.

Steelers’ Quarterback Ray Raver, Lineman Adrian Daniels, and Linebacker Dwight Ravenscraft have officially committed to the Tomcats.

Raver chose Thiel over Allegheny and St. Vincent. Last season for the Steelers, Raver rushed for 617 yards, and passed for 912 yards, with 23 total touchdowns.

Daniels’ other finalists included Mount Union and Westminster, while Ravenscraft also considered Westminster.

