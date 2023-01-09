PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Former Farrell standout Kyi Wright is joining the football program at James Madison University.

Wright announced in December that he would enter the NCAA transfer portal after graduating with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh.

He played in 12 games at tight end for the Panthers this season. Over the last three seasons, he’s caught 4 passes for 37 yards.

On social media this week, he announced his commitment to the Dukes’ football program and will have two years of eligibility remaining at James Madison.

During his senior season at Farrell, Wright passed for 1,658 yards, rushed for 728 yards and accounted for 45 total touchdowns while leading the Steelers to the State Championship. Wright was named the WKBN Big 22 Pennsylvania Player of the Year that season.

James Madison has made 18 playoff appearances in FCS and won two National Championships in 2004 and 2016.