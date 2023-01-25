FARRELL, Pennsylvania (WKBN) — Farrell senior Lamont Samuels will continue his academic and athletic career at Clarion University.

The Steelers wideout made the announcement on social media Tuesday.

Samuels caught 29 passes for 517 yards and six touchdowns this past season. He also recorded 21 tackles and two interceptions on defense, while helping lead Farrell to 10 wins and back-to-back District Ten titles.

Samuels said in his social media announcement, “I would like to say thank u to all my coaches for letting me experience the best memories of my life from being a water boy and watching all the seniors put on a Farrell jersey to me finishing my Senior Season with one on it was a honor of being part of that.”

Clarion is a Division II college football program that competes in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.