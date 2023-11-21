FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – The Farrell football team has won another district championship after beating Mercyhurst Prep, 16-9. Next, they face a familiar team in Westinghouse, who beat them last year to end their state title dreams.

Farrell is coming off their third District 10 2A championship in a row. Farrell head coach Amp Pegues said the team is looking to capitalize off their momentum.

“To be playing at home this week, I don’t think we had a home playoff game and I tried to research, maybe almost 25 plus years,” said Pegues.

Players like Brandon Chambers said they don’t want to let their city down.

“Saturday’s the last one at the house, so we just got to turn up for it and for the city,” said Chambers. “They beat us last year, so we just got to come back harder, stronger. Keep fighting.”

Farrell will play Westinghouse, who beat them in the playoffs last year. So, Farrell stand-out player Kabron Smith said this is a revenge game.

“We’re very hyped for this game,” said Smith. “They beat us last year, so it’s like a personal factor, but we got to just come out and win. We got to just keep pushing the pedal to the metal.

We’ve got to finish our drives when getting into the red zone, we have to score.”

After their defensive stand last week against Mercyhurst Prep, the team said they can climb to the next step.

Everyone at Farrell is thankful to be practicing late in November.

“You have a lot of people here just want to see this game. It’s our third year in a row playing them,” said Pegues. “This place is going to be rocking on Friday.”

“We love to practice on Thanksgiving, we just love to get into it,” said Chambers. “Let it be here with our guys and we just love being together.”

Farrell plays at Farrell High School on Friday, Nov. 24, at 7 p.m.