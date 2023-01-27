HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — After a four-point game after two quarters, Farrell turned up the full-court press and would pull away from Kennedy Catholic for a 53-32 win.

View highlights and hear from Farrell after the big win above.

The Steelers were led by the duo of Kylon Wilson and Danny Odem, who put up 15 points apiece.

For Kennedy Catholic, it was Thorsten Hart with the hot hand, finishing with a game-high 17 points in the loss as KC drops to 7-8 on the season.

Farrell improves to 13-4 on the season with the win and stays a perfect 5-0 in District 10 Region 1.