NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) — After a 59-40 win over Kennedy Catholic, Farrell claimed the third consecutive Class 1A District 10 title for the Steelers basketball program.

This is the 10th District 10 title that Farrell basketball has picked up and their third time beating Kennedy Catholic this season.

The Steelers took a 29-20 lead into halftime and would separate from the Golden Eagles in the second half.

The Steelers took down the Golden Eagles 53-32 back in January and then hosted Kennedy Catholic in February, claiming a 45-33 win in that contest.

Kennedy Catholic ends its season with a 13-10 record after falling to the Steelers.

With the win, Farrell improves to 19-4 on the season and advances to the state playoffs.