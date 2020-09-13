Farrell cruises past Sharpsville; 15th win a row

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Farrell moved up to Class 2A this year. Tonight, you wouldn’t have known it as the Steelers shut out Sharpsville – 41-0 – behind a pair of scores from Anthony Stallworth and also by Kylon Wilson.

The game was scoreless after the first quarter. Then Christian Hartley found Taidon Strickland on a 35-yard pass play for the first score at 8:39 left in the second quarter. Stallworth crossed the goal line in the second and third quarters from short yardage to take a 19-0 lead. Three minutes later, Trian Holden completed a 9-yard pass to Kylon Wilson for the Steelers’ fourth touchdown of the night.

Wilson found the endzone again as he caught another touchdown from Hartley to give Farrell a 35-0 advantage. Anthony Jackson got into the act as he also scored on a 20-yard run in the final quarter.

Farrell (1-0) has now won 15 consecutive games dating back to week 3 of last year.

Sharpsville (0-1) has lost their last four contests dating back to October 4 of last year.

This was the first meeting between Farrell and Sharpsville since their 2015 District 10 Championship showdown. The Steelers won 26-20 at Hermitage.

SCORING CHART

Farrell, 41-0

Second Quarter

F – Taidon Strickland, 35-yard TD catch from Christian Hartley (F 7-0)

F – Anthony Stallworth, 2-yard TD run (F 13-0)

Third Quarter

F – Anthony Stallworth, 5-yard TD run (F 19-0)

F – Kylon Wilson, 9-yard TD catch from Trian Holden (F 27-0)

F – Kylon Wilson, 27-yard TD catch from Christian Hartley (F 35-0)

Fourth Quarter

F – Anthony Jackson, 20-yard TD run (F 41-0)

Farrell will welcome Wilmington next Friday while Sharpsville will take on Greenville.

Upcoming Schedules

Farrell

Sept. 18 – Wilmington (1-0)

Sept. 25 – at Greenville (0-1)

Oct. 2 – Sharpsville (0-1)

Sharpsville

Sept. 18 – at Greenville (0-1)

Sept. 25 – at Wilmington (1-0)

Oct. 2 – at Farrell (1-0)