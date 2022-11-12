WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The #1 seed Farrell Steelers lived up to their seeding, defeating #4 Seneca 48-6 in their first playoff game.

View full highlights from the Steelers route above:

Farrell would not waste any time, as Julius Phillips Jr would return the opening kick of the game to jump out to a 7-0 lead.

On their second possession, Kabron Smith would look deep and find LJ Samuels all by himself down to the 2-yard line.

That set up a Kylon Wilson direct snap 2-yard touchdown run to put the Steelers up 14-0 early.

After the 48-6 win, Farrell (9-1) awaits the winner of Sharpsville vs. Mercyhurst Prep for the District 10 2A Final.