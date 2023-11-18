MEADVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Farrell took down undefeated Mercyhurst Prep 16-9 to claim its third consecutive District 10 2A championship on Saturday in Meadville.

View highlights from the game in the video above.

The Steelers were led by 125 rushing yards and a touchdown from Brandon Chambers, along with quarterback Kabron Smith running in the first score of the game.

Farrell led 8-0 at halftime before the Lakers got on the board with a safety to cut the lead to 8-2 in the fourth quarter.

But after a Juelz Johnson interception on the ensuing possession, Chambers broke off a 54-yard touchdown to give the Steelers the insurance they needed.

“Tough battle, they came to play today and a heck of a game, but I’m proud of my guys,” said Farrell head football coach Amp Pegues. “Things weren’t going our way, but they hunkered down and got the job done. Defense win championships.”

“I feel great, we had a great week of practice, you actually prepare for these guys,” said Farrell player, Brandon Chambers. “We just executed, we just executed it all week. We had a great week of practice. We watched extra film this whole week.”

With the win, Farrell improves to to 11-1 on the season and will advance to face a familiar foe in Westinghouse at a time and location to be determined.