CLARION, Pa. (WKBN) – Farrell rolled past Harmony 86-65 in the PIAA boys basketball Class 1A second round Tuesday night at Clarion University.

Nasir O’Kane led the Steelers with a team-high 18 points. Kylon Wilson and Lamon Samuels added 16 points apiece, while Malachi Owns tallied 12 points in the victory.

Harmony’s Jack Bracken piled up a game-high 23 points in the setback. Cohlton Fry added 19, while Anthony Maseto finished with 13. Lucas Tarnow also reached double figures with 10.

With the win, the Steelers improve to 22-4 on the season. The Steelers advance to face Imani Christian Academy in the PIAA state quarterfinals on Friday at a location to be announced.