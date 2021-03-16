Farrell Boys fall in PIAA first round

WINDBER, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Berlin Brothersvalley topped Farrell 71-49 in the Boys PIAA First Round at Windber High School Tuesday night.
The Farrell loss snaps a 10-game win streak for the Steelers.
Elijah Sechler led all scorers with 21 points for Berlin.
Denzel Driver led the Steelers with 13 points, while Sian Rain added 10 points in the setback.
Farrell ends the season with a record of 13-8.
Berlin improves to 25-1 overall on the season, and will travel to Bishop Canevin on Friday for the PIAA Quarterfinals.