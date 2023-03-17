WEXFORD, Pa. (WKBN) – The Farrell boys basketball team saw their outstanding season come to an end with an 80-50 loss to Imani Christian Academy in the PIAA Class 1A State Quarterfinals at North Allegheny High School Friday night.

Watch the video above for extended highlights from Friday night’s game.

The Saints were led by sophomore RJ Sledge, who finished with a game-high 28 points.

Imani Christian Academy advances to the state semifinals next Monday where they will meet up with the winner of Union and Carlynton.

Farrell finishes the season with a 22-5 overall record.