Farrell bounces back; Steelers roll past Greenville

Farrell bounced back from last week's loss to Wilmington with a 47-7 win over Greenville Friday night.

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Farrell bounced back from last week’s loss to Wilmington with a 47-7 win over Greenville Friday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights of the Steelers and Trojans.

With the win, Farrell improves to 2-1 overall on the season. Greenville remains winless at 0-3.

Get updated scores, throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.