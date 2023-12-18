YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — EJ Farmer had 20 points in Youngstown State’s 117-45 victory over Westminster (PA) on Monday night.

Farmer added six rebounds for the Penguins (9-3). Jaylen Bates added 19 points while going 7 of 11 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line, and they also had seven rebounds. Damiree Burns went 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 16 points. It was the sixth straight victory for the Penguins.

The Titans were led by Quincy Jones, who posted 8 points and eight rebounds. Reese Leone added six points for Westminster (PA). Skevos Kouros also had 6 points.