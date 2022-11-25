CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Family and friends sent off the Canfield Cardinals football team Friday before they faced Holy Name in the state semi-final.

The athletes were cheered on with cowbells, balloons and signs as they boarded the bus to Euclid at Canfield High School.

Maria Frank’s son is a senior who plays defense and special teams. She said she is proud of the team.

“We’re excited. I think we’re going to do good, and the boys are all pumped, and they got a great cheering time, and we’re going to have a great time,” she said.

The Cardinals currently hold a 12-1 record. If they win Friday night’s game, they will advance to the state finals happening next week.