COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio State University fans showed their outpouring of love and support for Dwayne Haskins Saturday by stopping by Ohio Stadium.

Haskins, 24, died after being hit by a dump truck Saturday morning while walking on a highway in South Florida.

At the rotunda of the Horseshoe, two #7 jerseys, both in scarlet and in white, hung from the entrance gate in remembrance of the former Buckeye quarterback.

Fans also left flowers, a mini Buckeye helmet, and a sign reading, “Rest in peace, Dwayne Haskins, Number 7. Once a Buckeye, always a Buckeye. Thank you.”

Ohio State freshman Brandon Harvey said he was in shock when he first heard of Haskins’ passing and needed to stop by Ohio Stadium to see the tribute.

“He was about to get his big shot in the NFL and he would’ve done really well, and it’s very sad to see him go,” Harvey said. “After that Rose Bowl where he won the MVP in 2019, that was him showing his love for Buckeye Nation and he was putting it all on the line right there.”

Fans said they will remember Haskins for his tremendous contribution to the Buckeye football program.