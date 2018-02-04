Fan are flooding into town for the big game

It’s less than 48 hours to Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, MN, and Patriots and Eagles fans alike are flooding in.

“This is our first, well probably a lot of people’s, our first Super Bowl, and it’s just amazing,” says TJ Butler, a Patriots fan from Virginia.

“I’m glad to be here, you know, I wish it was in Southern Florida, but this is actually an experience. It’s great,” adds Jim Bumgardner, an Eagles fan from Pennsylvania.

There is a lot for those coming from out of town to enjoy, from Nicollet Mall and Super Bowl Live to Radio Row at the Mall Of America. Of course, fans also have to handle the Minnesota cold.

“I’m quite enjoying it. I’ve got to go inside every now and then just to warm up, but yea, it’s good. It’s good,” says Charles Walford, who came all the way from England to cheer for the Eagles.

Both fan bases are confident their team will walk away victorious on Sunday.

“I’m thinking it’s going to be close,” says New England fan Kevin Davis. “I’m thinking about 28-21 New England.”

“I think this is going to be a blow out. I think it’s going to be dink and dunk all day long and I don’t think the Eagles are going to be able to keep up,” adds Dan Leblanc from South Boston.

Kickoff between the Eagles and the Patriots is Sunday at 5:30pm CT on NBC at US Bank Stadium.

