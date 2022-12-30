(WKBN) – Don West, a well-known wrestling broadcaster of the 2000s, has died.

His former broadcast partner with TNA/IMPACT wrestling Mike Tenay announced the news on Twitter Saturday.

Just heard from wife Terri that our brother @DonWestDeals will be spending New Years in heaven. Terri said D-Dub finally had to tap out from his match with lymphoma. We bonded as soon as we met, both as broadcast partners and friends. Years of great moments both on and off camera — Mike Tenay (@RealMikeTenay) December 30, 2022

West was 59 years old. He passed away from a years-long battle with Lymphoma.

West first worked for the Shop At Home Network selling sports memorabilia. He was then the color commentator for Total Nonstop Action(TNA)/IMPACT Wrestling from 2002-2012. He returned for the TNA Slammiversary PPV in 2017.

IMPACT world champion Josh Alexander reacted to West’s passing on Twitter:

“The voice of TNA/@IMPACTWRESTLING passed away today. So many iconic moments & calls forever burned into my memory in his voice. I never met the man, but he’s loved by everyone I’ve met that knew him. He made a mark & will never be forgotten.”