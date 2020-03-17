Family reunion: Steelers add familiar name in free agency

Breaking News
The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly agreed to terms with free agent Fullback Derek Watt.

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt, left, and Los Angeles Chargers fullback Derek Watt pose together after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly agreed to terms with free agent Fullback Derek Watt.

Watt is the brother of Steelers’ Linebacker T.J. Watt and Texans’ Defensive J.J. Watt.

He reportedly agrees to a 3-year contract worth $9.75 million.

He spent the past four years with the Chargers, after being selected in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin.

Last season, he appeared in all sixteen games with the Chargers. The 27-year old rushed for 10 yards on seven carries with one touchdown. He also caught 3 passed for 32 yards.

