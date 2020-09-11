Falcons still perfect: Fitch’s Bartlett passes 1,000 assists in big win over Howland

Fitch improves to 5-0 on the season, also handing Howland (5-1) their first loss

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown Fitch volleyball team is off to as equally good of a start as the football team.

The Falcons beat Howland in four sets Thursday, 9-25, 25-19, 25-16 and 25-22 at Howland High School. With the win, Fitch improves to 5-0 on the season, while the Tigers drop to 5-1.



Fitch senior Emma Bartlett entered the game just 21 assists shy of 1,000 for her career and she surpassed the number with 34 assists and 21 digs on Thursday.



Jocelyn Jourdan recorded 7 kills and 15 digs, while Chelsie Wheeler had 19 kills and 8 digs.

