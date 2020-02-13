Falcon rally: Fitch Wrestling tops Beaver Local on Game of the Week

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) - Austintown Fitch's Zach Richards was named Wrestler of the Night for his efforts in the Falcons' thrilling 36-34 win over Beaver Local Tuesday night.

The event was broadcast live as a special presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week.

The Wrestler of the Night Award is sponsored by Knightline Embroidery and Screen Print and Pebblestone Flooring.