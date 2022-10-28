YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Fairport Harding Skippers battle the Warren JFK Eagles in a round-one high school football playoff matchup at Liberty High School.

Warren JFK currently leads 30-3 at the half at the last update. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

The Eagles had a balanced attack in the first half with four different Eagles crossing the goal line.

Aidan Rossi, Antonio Smith and Caleb Hadley all had touchdown runs in the first half while Braylin Dyson (Hadley) scored through the air.

The winner of Fairport Harding (4-6) and Warren JFK (8-1) will take on the winner of Mathews (8-2) and Springfield (6-4) in round two.