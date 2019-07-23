Fairhaven student to sing the National Anthem at Eastwood Field Thursday

The mission of the Fairhaven Foundation is to help and support people with disabilities

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A student of Fairhaven Industries will sing the National Anthem before the Mahoning Valley Scrappers game Thursday as a part of Fairhaven Night.

Nikko Cappitte is one of the 1,100 individuals who receive services from the Trumbull County Board of Developmental Disabilities (TCBDD) and Fairhaven Industries.

TCBDD Superintendent Edward Stark gave Cappitte praise.

“Nikko is a great example of how our school encourages each student to develop their unique talent. We couldn’t be more proud of him,” Stark said.

Cappitte has sung the anthem several times, including the Girard Special Olympics Track Invitations last spring.

Fairhaven Foundation Executive Director Ryan McNaughton explained that he is very grateful for the positive impact that this event has on the community.

The mission of the Fairhaven Foundation is to help and support people with disabilities who are eligible for services from TCBDD and Fairhaven Industries.

For more information about TCBDD visit their website.