PITTSBURGH (AP) — Stuart Fairchild drove in the tying run in the eighth inning and the go-ahead run in the 10th, helping the the Cincinnati Reds to overcome a two-run deficit and gain a doubleheader split against the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 6-5 victory on Sunday night.

Jared Triolo hit his first major league home run in the opener, a three-run drive as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning that lifted the Pirates to a 4-2 win. Cincinnati had lost nine of 11 before winning the nightcap.

Bryan Reynolds homered twice in the night game, raising his season total to 17. His solo drive off Ian Gibaut boosted the Pirates into a 5-3 lead in the seventh, giving him five multihomer games, including two this year. Reynolds has eight home runs in his last 20 games.

Joey Votto doubled in the eighth off Thomas Hatch and scored on Henry Ramos’ single, and Fairchild pinch hit and hit a tying double against José Hernández.

Automatic runner Tyler Stephenson advanced to third on TJ Hopkins’ one-out single in the 10th off Osvaldo Bido (2-3). Fairchild grounded to shortstop Liover Peguero, who threw to Triolo at second for a forceout, but Fairchild beat the throw to first and avoided a double play as Stephenson scored.

Alexis Díaz (4-4) pitched a perfect ninth, and Daniel Durate got his first big league save when Rodríguez hit a game-ending flyout that stranded Andrew McCutchen at third.

Pegeuro homered for the Pirates and rookie Elly De La Cruz hit his 10th of the year for the Reds, a 442-foot drive into the Cincinnati that gave him six in his last 19 games.

Pittsburgh overcame a 2-0 deficit in the opener. Alika Williams started the comeback with an RBI single in the fifth.

Peguero walked against Lucas Sims starting the seventh and pinch-hitter Endy Rodriguez walked with one out against Alex Young (4-1). Triolo, in his 116th at-bat and 128th plate appearance, drove a full-count changeup to left.

“I was hoping that I hit it hard enough that it would carry a little bit,” Triolo said. “I didn’t actually see it go over the fence. I was looking for the umpires to see their sign.”

Triolo’s parents Tom and Lesa Triolo saw their son’s first big league homer.

“I think my mom was crying after the game,” Triolo said. “The last time I saw her cry was my debut.”

Angel Perdomo (3-2) pitched a hitless seventh inning. David Bednar allowed a ninth-inning triple to Will Benson but got his 24th save in 27 chances.

Young lost for the first time with the Reds.

Mitch Keller allowed two runs — one earned — five hits and three walks in six innings with seven strikeouts. Reds starter Brandon Williamson gave up one run and two hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand had an RBI single in the fourth and Matt McLain hit a run-scoring double in the fifth.

TOSSED

Pirates manager Derek Shelton, bench coach Don Kelly and pitching coach Oscar Marin were ejected by plate umpire Nic Lentz during the same at-bat for arguing ball/strike calls in the sixth inning. Pittsburgh led 4-3 when Luke Maile walked with two outs, loading the bases. After the ejections, TJ Friedl hit an inning-ending flyout off Cody Bolton.

Third base coach Mike Rabelo took over as acting manager.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: RHP Ben Lively (right pectoral muscle strain) was sent to Louisville on a rehabilitation assignment. Lively, who has been on the IL since Aug. 2, is 4-7 with a 5.20 ERA.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Graham Ashcraft (6-7, 4.95 ERA) is scheduled to start Tuesday against visiting Cleveland and LHP Logan Allen (5-5, 3.55)

Pirates: RHP Carlos Carrasco (3-6, 6.42) starts for the New York Mets in Monday’s series opener against visiting Pittsburgh.