Fabry scores 13; Ursuline notches 2nd win

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Rachel Fabry led Ursuline to a 65-25 home victory over Chaney. Fabry was one of three Irish to score on double-figures. Fabry had 13, Paris Gilmore added 12 and Anisah Moorman finished with 10 points. Ursuline made 4 three-point baskets and connected on 9 of 19 from the free throw line.

Chaney’s Cazhia Jackson took game-high honors with 15 points. Next up for the Cowgirls will be a trip to Girard on Saturday at 1 pm.

Ursuline (2-4) returns to action on Thursday with a game at Harding.