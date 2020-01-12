Fabry paces Ursuline; Irish register road win over Canton Central

Rachel Fabry led Ursuline with 17

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) 0 Rachel Fabry led the Lady Irish in scoring with 17 as Ursuline topped Canton Central Catholic, 38-28. Fabry knocked down 2 of the team’s 3 three-point shots. Cara McNally also got into double figures as she finished with 11.

The Irish improve to 5-9. Big test on Wednesday when they’ll matchup with West Branch at home.

The Crusaders (2-11) were paced by Grace Turner’s 9 points. Canton Central has dropped 10 of their last 11. They’ll face Rootstown on the road on Wednesday.