Eynon's pitching keeps Springfield unbeaten in MVAC

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Tigers increase their record to 8-0 in the MVAC with their 3-1 victory over Western Reserve. Shane Eynon threw the first 6 1/3 innings of work without allowing an earned run and striking out 6 batters. Mitchell Seymour struck out the final two hitters to close out the contest. Brannon Brungard went 2 for 3 from the dish. Nick Slike, Drew Clark, John Slike and Clayton Nezbeth all had hits as well.

The Tigers only loss was an 8-7 setback against Ursuline two weeks ago (8-7).

Jordan Powell and Ryan Slaven both finished 1 for 1. Powell had a double while Slaven walked twice and scored the Blue Devils’ lone run. Jake Pappagallo pitched 6 innings, striking out 4 and permitting 2 earned runs.

Springfield (12-1) will visit Reserve (8-5) tomorrow at 5 pm.

