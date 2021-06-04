‘Eyes are going to open up today’: Salem celebrates win over top ranked team in state

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem stunned previously unbeaten Canfield 3-1 in the Division II Baseball Regional Semifinals at Canton GlenOak High School on Friday afternoon.

Watch the video above to hear from Salem senior Lane Rhodes and head coach Mike DeBarr.

“When we went and watched the district championship game, there was no other team that we wanted to play. We wanted Canfield,” DeBarr said. “We played them earlier in the year. We knew what they were about but you have to be aggressive and our guys, to a man, every single guy knew that we were going to come here and give them a good game. It just turned out that we were the team on top.”

Rhodes tossed a complete game for the Quakers, allowing just three hits and one run. He also drove in a run with a first inning RBI double.

“It’s huge,” Rhodes said. “We said after that first game that we would see them again and I think that a big win. I think that puts us back on the map and I think a lot of people, their eyes are going to open up today and they’re going to see who we are.”

With the win, Salem improves to 27-3 on the campaign.

The Quakers advance to face the winner of Akron Archbishop Hoban (19-9)/Chagrin Falls (24-6) in the Division II Regional Final on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Canton GlenOak High School.