Eye on the prize: West Middlesex Baseball to play for state title Thursday

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The West Middlesex baseball program is one win shy of claiming their first state championship. Kevin Hoffman’s group became only the 2nd Mercer County baseball team to play in the State Final (2000 Sharpsville). Yesterday, the Big Reds (22-1) rallied after falling behind 2-0 to Bishop McCort to post a 6-3 win over the Crushers in the Class A State Semifinals. Jake Bowen came in relief and pitched 3 innings, striking out 5, and allowing a single hit to register the win for Middlesex. Garrett Donaldson slammed the door on the Crushers in the 7th. Alex Kachulis and Bowen each scored 2 runs. Logan Hurley walked in the 3rd scoring a run and singled in the 4th innings to drive in a pair. Now, West Middlesex will play tomorrow versus Greenwood at 1 pm from Penn State University (Medlar Field at Lubrano Park).

The Big Reds have won their last 13 games. They’ve outscored their opponents by an average of 7 runs a game (9.9 to 2.9) for the season. West Middlesex features 3 batters who’ve hit for over .400 and another 5 who’ve batted .299 or better. On the mound, each of their 4 pitchers who’ve thrown for 17-innings or more have an ERA of below 3.00.

Team Leaders

Batting Average: Rick Ladjevich – .476 (39-82)

Hits: Rick Ladjevich – 39

Runs Scored: Rick Ladjevich – 35

Doubles: Jake Bowen – 10

Triples: Kaz Hoffman – 4

Homeruns: Jake Bowen – 2

Runs Batted In: Rick Ladjevich – 32

Stolen Bases: Rick Ladjevich – 20

Earned Run Average: Logan Hurley – 2.53 (63.2 IP)

Pitching Wins: Logan Hurley – 10-0

Strikeouts: Jake Bowen – 70

Innings Pitching: Logan Hurley – 63.2

Saves: Jake Bowen – 2

2019 Results

June 11 – Big Reds 6 Bishop McCort 3

June 6 – Big Reds 9 California 3

June 3 – Big Reds 9 Otto-Eldred 4

May 27 – Big Reds 14 Jamestown 0

May 23 – Big Reds 10 Kennedy Catholic 0

May 17 – Big Reds 8 Hickory 4

May 16 – Big Reds 3 Cathedral Prep 2

May 15 – Big Reds 15 Mercer 0

May 11 – Big Reds 9 Mercyhurst Prep 4

May 8 – Big Reds 9 Kennedy Catholic 4

May 6 – Big Reds 5 Jamestown 0

May 1 – Big Reds 13 Youngsville 0

Apr. 29 – Big Reds 12 Kennedy Catholic 2

Apr. 25 – Wilmington 10 Big Reds 7

Apr. 24 – Big Reds 10 Jamestown 0

Apr. 18 – Big Reds 9 Slippery Rock 8

Apr. 17 – Big Reds 15 Youngsville 0

Apr. 9 – Big Reds 16 Lakeview 13

Apr. 6 – Big Reds 10 Rocky Grove 0

Apr. 3 – Big Reds 6 Reynolds 3

Apr. 2 – Big Reds 14 Sharpsville 3

Mar. 27 – Big Reds 6 Sharon 2

Mar. 25 – Big Reds 12 Maplewood 1

The Greenwood Wildcats, from Millerstown, also are making their 1st appearance in the State title game. Aaron Bollinger and Bryce Dalpiaz lead the ‘Cats in hitting with a .438 and .427 average respectively. Luke Myers has struk out 82 batters in 62 innings for an ERA of 1.69. Greenwood (18-8) was able to get by their three state playoff game opponents by a combined 23-3 score.