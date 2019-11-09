Eye of the Tiger: Sharon handles Harbor Creek to earn spot in D-10 Championship

Sharon topped Harbor Creek 24-14 in the District 10 Class 3A Semifinals Saturday at Meadville High School.

MEADVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Sharon topped Harbor Creek 24-14 in the District 10 Class 3A Semifinals Saturday at Meadville High School.

The Tigers advance to the District 10 Championship for the fifth straight year.

Trailing 6-0 in the second quarter, Sharon got on the board on a Brady Ortiz 2-yard touchdown run, giving the Tigers a 7-6 lead.

Sharon blocked a punt with :06 seconds left in the first half, leading to a Jake Auchter field goal. The Tigers led 10-6 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Lane Voytik found Marcel Smith-Austin on a 53-yard TD cpass, increasing the lead to 17-6.

Trey Jones capped off the Sharon scoring with a 5-yard touchdown reception.

Voytik completed 24-29 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns.

Sharon advances to face Grove City in the District 10 Championship Saturday November 16 at a time and location to be announced.

The Tigers defeated Grove City in the regular season, 30-23.