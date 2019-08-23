YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland topped Cardinal Mooney 3-0 (26-24, 25-14, 28-26) in high school volleyball action Thursday night.
Chloe Schultz led the way with 16 kills, while Maddie Sisler added 11 kills in the victory for the Tigers.
Kathryn Summerfield piled up 24 assists. Mia Pantalone finished with two blocks, nine points and three aces. Bailee Beasom finished with 14 digs, while Chloe Schultz tallied nine points for Howland.
Howland improves to 2-0 overall on the young season. The Tigers return to action on Saturday on the road at Springfield.
Cardinal Mooney drops to 0-2.
Eye of the Tiger: Howland volleyball tops Mooney on the road
Howland topped Cardinal Mooney 3-0 in high school volleyball action Thursday night
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland topped Cardinal Mooney 3-0 (26-24, 25-14, 28-26) in high school volleyball action Thursday night.