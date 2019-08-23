LIVE NOW /
Eye of the Tiger: Howland volleyball tops Mooney on the road

Sports

Howland topped Cardinal Mooney 3-0 in high school volleyball action Thursday night

Howland Tigers High School Volleyball.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland topped Cardinal Mooney 3-0 (26-24, 25-14, 28-26) in high school volleyball action Thursday night.

Chloe Schultz led the way with 16 kills, while Maddie Sisler added 11 kills in the victory for the Tigers.

Kathryn Summerfield piled up 24 assists. Mia Pantalone finished with two blocks, nine points and three aces. Bailee Beasom finished with 14 digs, while Chloe Schultz tallied nine points for Howland.

Howland improves to 2-0 overall on the young season. The Tigers return to action on Saturday on the road at Springfield.

Cardinal Mooney drops to 0-2.

