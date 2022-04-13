NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Andrew Huffman scored the game-winning run in the eighth inning of Niles’ 5-4 win over Hubbard.

The Red Dragons began the game with four runs in the bottom of the first inning. Hubbard posted two runs in the first and two more in the third to tie the game at four apiece.

Zack Macik and Jordan Streamo each had two hits for Niles. Huffman scored twice, including the game-winner.

Kolton Christopher and Sam Perrone each tossed four innings, respectively. Perrone took the win after striking out seven batters and allowing just one-base hit.

For Hubbard, Ben Wilcox and Johnny Reyes each had two hits also. Andrew Kali scored two times.

Michael Zapka threw the first 5 1/3 innings as he struck out six batters. Gabriel Rusnak came in relief and allowed just one hit while striking out three Dragons.