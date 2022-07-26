BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – You’d be hard-pressed to find a more experienced valley football team than Brookfield. The Warriors welcome back a grand total of 19 letter-winners this fall.

“We like being people saying that about us. We, you know, we like having a target on our back,” said Brookfield Head Coach Randy Clark.

That praise is not just lip service. The Warriors are battle-tested and absolutely stacked with talent.

“Well, I think our offense is probably one of the better offenses I’ve had,” Clark added.

Leading Brookfield’s potent offense is dual-threat quarterback Donovan Pawlowski. In his first year under center last fall, he tossed for 1,600 yards and rushed for more than 900 more with 25 total touchdowns.

“I think it’s very dangerous because once you try to stop one thing, we just got another thing to come right back at you,” Pawlowski said. “With Christian Davis in the backfield, running the ball, me throwing it, my receivers on the wideouts, Isaiah, Cole and Xavier, and whenever that all goes down, I can run the ball too. So there’s no weak spots.”

Helping the cause on offense is 6-foot-4 wideout Isaiah Jones, a matchup nightmare that towers over opposing defenders.

“I’m looking to score,” admitted Jones. “I’m waiting for that jump ball. Donovan knows where to throw the ball. He knows exactly where to put it. So I just do what I have to do. I do my part, catch the ball and score.”

The Warriors could also have one of the very best lines in Trumbull County, with senior 6-foot-4, 250-pound tackle Connor Heater anchoring things up front.

“We’re physical. We like to play hard,” said Heater. “All of us are real good friends off the field. So, I mean, we have real good chemistry together. I say we are a lot of people who like to play hard and we block to the whistle every play, and that’s just how we like to play like this.”

Brookfield enters the 2022 campaign having posted a winning record in nine of the last eleven seasons.

“I feel like we can go real far. I think we can go two states this year. I have a real strong, like, feeling in my gut,” Jones said.

The Warriors will open the 2022 season on Thursday, Aug. 18 against Ursuline at YSU’s Stambaugh Stadium.

“Well, I think the sky’s the limit. I mean, it’s I think if we can buckle down with our character and the way we act off the field and we can and stay together, stay healthy, I think this is going to be the best team that I had,” Clark added.