LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Leetonia High School football team has a new coach, but it’s a familiar name known well throughout the Valley as coach John Protopapa takes this team into a season, where some seniors have a few games circled already.

“There are going to be a lot of new faces. We’re going to be a very young team. We’ll probably expect three or four freshmen to really contribute on Friday, which is scary, but it’s also good for the future,” said Protopapa.

What better coach to have with a young Leetonia football team — than one who’s going on 48 years in football — that includes stops in the Valley at Rayen, Lowellville, East Palestine, Campbell, Chaney and Mathews.

“You know, I’ve been around a long, long time in coaching, I’ve learned under a lot of very, very good, if not great coaches,” Protopapa said. “So I just think, you pick up a thing or several things from each of them and then you try to impart that upon a new team when you come in.”

Coach Protopapa and the rest of the Bears are looking forward to a full season after COVID canceled Leetonia’s first three games last year, not allowing them to play their first game until September.

“You’d be in class and you hear them on the bell come over and be like ‘high school football team to this locker room or whatever,” Leetonia senior LJ Rosa said. “And then it’d be like games canceled, you guys have to go home, it was really upsetting for a lot of us.”

But Rosa, the senior defensive and offensive lineman has a different idea for his last go-around in the blue and white.

“This year is going to be a different, different type of style. We’re definitely going to be able to play all of our games and get definitely back in our groove,” Rosa said.

With, of course, a couple of high-profile rivalries already circled, in Lisbon.

“We had that trophy last year and it got taken away. Real heartbreaker, that game. And leaving the program with that trophy would be fantastic,” senior wide receiver Noah Riffee said.

Also, the Columbiana game, where the Bears quarterback last year now attends.

“I mean, we’re still buddies, but when it comes to playing, all that’s gone,” Riffee said.

“When it comes to our rival, he has to go down,” Rosa said.