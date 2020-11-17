Experienced and athletic; Leetonia looks to turn the corner

Leetonia Bears
Coach: Dan Dennis
2019-20 record: 3-20 (1-11, EOAC)
Returning starters: Seniors Dylan Lennon, Marco Ferry, Ian Davis and Jaeden Finley; Junior Timmy Finch; and Sophomore Joe Guido
“The key is to stay healthy and avoid injuries,” said Coach Dennis. “We believe we can have a good year. We have experience and athleticism. We’re not tall so we must hustle to the boards. We’ve got to take care of the ball, last season turnovers were a big problem for us.”
Ian Davis led the Bears in scoring (12.4 PPG) while finishing second on the team in rebounds (5.2) and assists (2.1). Dylan Lennon made 38.8% of his three-point attempts a year ago (26-67). He also shot 72.7% from the line (24-33) and averaged 7.5 points and 4.3 rebounds. Marco Ferry dished out 3.5 assists and scored 5.6 points per game. As a sophomore, Timmy Finch snagged 8.8 rebounds and scored 4.7 points per contest.
Coach Dennis states, “We can be very competitive this year. We have to play up to our abilities each night. We’ve got to outhustle our opponents.”
2019-20 EOAC Standings
x-Columbiana – 11-1 (19-5)
Southern – 9-3 (18-7)
Wellsville – 8-4 (12-11)
Lisbon – 7-5 (11-13)
East Palestine – 3-9 (3-20)
United – 3-9 (3-20)
Leetonia – 1-11 (3-20)
2020-21 Schedule
Leetonia
Nov. 27 – at Sebring
Dec. 1 – at Heartland Christian
Dec. 8 – United
Dec. 11 – at East Palestine
Dec. 15 – Lisbon
Dec. 18 – at Valley Christian
Dec. 22 – at Jackson-Milton
Jan. 5 – Columbiana
Jan. 8 – at Southern
Jan. 12 – Wellsville
Jan. 15 – Maplewood
Jan. 19 – Sebring
Jan. 22 – East Palestine
Jan. 26 – at Lisbon
Jan. 29 – Valley Christian
Feb. 2 – at Columbiana
Feb. 5 – Southern
Feb. 9 – Heartland Christian
Feb. 12 – at United
Feb. 13 – Southington
Feb. 16 – at Wellsville
Feb. 19 – at Crestview
