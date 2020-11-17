Experienced and athletic; Leetonia looks to turn the corner

Leetonia Bears

Coach: Dan Dennis

2019-20 record: 3-20 (1-11, EOAC)

Returning starters: Seniors Dylan Lennon, Marco Ferry, Ian Davis and Jaeden Finley; Junior Timmy Finch; and Sophomore Joe Guido

“The key is to stay healthy and avoid injuries,” said Coach Dennis. “We believe we can have a good year. We have experience and athleticism. We’re not tall so we must hustle to the boards. We’ve got to take care of the ball, last season turnovers were a big problem for us.”

Ian Davis led the Bears in scoring (12.4 PPG) while finishing second on the team in rebounds (5.2) and assists (2.1). Dylan Lennon made 38.8% of his three-point attempts a year ago (26-67). He also shot 72.7% from the line (24-33) and averaged 7.5 points and 4.3 rebounds. Marco Ferry dished out 3.5 assists and scored 5.6 points per game. As a sophomore, Timmy Finch snagged 8.8 rebounds and scored 4.7 points per contest.

Coach Dennis states, “We can be very competitive this year. We have to play up to our abilities each night. We’ve got to outhustle our opponents.”

2019-20 EOAC Standings

x-Columbiana – 11-1 (19-5)

Southern – 9-3 (18-7)

Wellsville – 8-4 (12-11)

Lisbon – 7-5 (11-13)

East Palestine – 3-9 (3-20)

United – 3-9 (3-20)

Leetonia – 1-11 (3-20)

2020-21 Schedule

Leetonia

Nov. 27 – at Sebring

Dec. 1 – at Heartland Christian

Dec. 8 – United

Dec. 11 – at East Palestine

Dec. 15 – Lisbon

Dec. 18 – at Valley Christian

Dec. 22 – at Jackson-Milton

Jan. 5 – Columbiana

Jan. 8 – at Southern

Jan. 12 – Wellsville

Jan. 15 – Maplewood

Jan. 19 – Sebring

Jan. 22 – East Palestine

Jan. 26 – at Lisbon

Jan. 29 – Valley Christian

Feb. 2 – at Columbiana

Feb. 5 – Southern

Feb. 9 – Heartland Christian

Feb. 12 – at United

Feb. 13 – Southington

Feb. 16 – at Wellsville

Feb. 19 – at Crestview