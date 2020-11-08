Expectations stay the same for Reel and Canfield girls

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The All-American Conference Red Tier featured three of the top 6-seeds in the Ravenna District including the #1 seed-Harding. The Lady Raiders fell to Stow-Munroe Falls in the District Championship tilt (44-32).

Canfield Cardinals

Coach: Matt Reel

2019-20 Record: 18-7 (5-3, AAC Red)

Returning Starters: Senior – Marissa Ieraci. Juniors – Summer Sammarone and Alyssa Dill

…”Our expectations will not change,” states coach Reel. “We expect to be a competitor in the league and in tournament play each year. We worry about improving every day and growing closer as a team every day.” The graduation of Grace Mangapora (16.4 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 2.0 apg) and Aiden Orlovsky (4.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg) will be tough to replace.

Marissa Ieraci returns for her senior season after shooting 73.2% from the foul line (41-56) and averaged 6 points per game. Juniors Alyssa Dill (6.9 ppg, 4.8 rpg) and Summer Sammarone (4.9 ppg, 1.5 apg) both return as well.

“We must be a better shooting team than last season,” Reel says. “Our team height is short and we’ll need to shoot the ball well to be successful. We lost the majority of our best rebounders. Players must step into those roles. We have a nucleus of talented young players that have been waiting for a varsity opportunity. How quickly they adapt to the pace and intensity of varsity basketball will determine our success.”

2019-20 All-American Conference Standings

Harding – 8-0 (22-3)

Canfield – 5-3 (18-7)

Howland – 4-4 (12-12)

Fitch – 2-6 (8-15)

Boardman – 1-7 (5-18)

2020-21 Schedule

Canfield

Nov. 24 – West Branch

Nov. 30 – at Buchtel

Dec. 2 – at Chaney

Dec. 7 – at Ravenna

Dec. 9 – Liberty

Dec. 12 – Salem

Dec. 19 – at Struthers

Dec. 21 – Louisville

Dec. 23 – Poland

Dec. 28 – at South Range

Dec. 29 – at Hoban

Jan. 4 – Stow

Jan. 6 – at Fitch

Jan. 9 – at East

Jan. 13 – Boardman

Jan. 16 – at Harding

Jan. 20 – Howland

Jan. 23 – Fitch

Jan. 30 – at Boardman

Feb. 3 – Harding

Feb. 6 – at Howland

Feb. 11 – at Poland