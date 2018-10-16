Expectations soar for Western Reserve's girls team

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) - Western Reserve, a year ago, earned the 3-seed in the Mineral Ridge District with a 16-6 record. However, the Devils were topped in the District Semifinal by Lisbon as each of the top 4-seeds did not make their way into the District Final round. Without their standout Alexis Hughes, high expectations are abound as they welcome back four starters and a top post player from South Range. Coach Steve Miller brings back sharp shooters who combined to tally 160 three-point shots a year ago. Reserve increased their win total from 13 to 17 victories. Can they do it again?

At a Glance

HEAD COACH: Steve Miller

2017-18 RECORD (MVAC): 17-7 (10-4)

2017-18 POSTSEASON: Lost to Lisbon, 42-34, in the Mineral Ridge District Semifinal

KEY LOSSES

Alexis Hughes

Strengths

The Lady Blue Devils return four starters led by Laura Sigworth. The 5'6 junior was named to the First-Team All-MVAC after making 49 three-point shots at 37.5%. Second-team All-League Kennedy Miller dished out 111 assists and connected on 38 three-pointers as a freshman. Coach Miller comments, "she is the playmaker that makes us go." A pair of juniors also will be welcomed back as well as Alyssa Serensky and Brooke Morris both are back in the fold. "Alyssa has the ability to play point guard or shooting guard for us," states Miller of his combo guard. "Brooke is a smart role player that rounds out the starting five. She's a great screener and prides herself on toughness and being in the right spot on both ends of the floor." The 6'2 sophomore Dani Vuletich will be a welcomed addition. "Dani made 60% of her field goal attempts last season while playing at South Range," Miller says. "Her ability to finish around the basket will be a huge addition". Maddy Owen and Erica DeZee will play a key role on the team this season. Underclassmen Morgan Donithan, Olivia Pater, Emma Heater, Kendra DeZee, and Abigail Gay will be asked to contribute this year as well.

Points of Concern

Reserve graduated their lone senior Alexis Hughes last spring. Hughes was a 1,000-point scorer and a 3-year starter. Coach Miller knows it will not be easy to replace her accomplishments but "osing her leadership on the floor may be what the Lady Devils miss the most. She was also First-Team All-MVAC.

Another big concern for Miller and his staff is to stay healthy but the depth of the roster should help keep the team fresh throughout the season. Coach Miller is also implementing some changes in philosophy this season on the defensive end and expects this transition to take a little time.

Schedule

Nov. 26 – East Palestine, 7

Nov. 29 – Warren JFK, 7

Dec. 3 – at Sebring, 7

Dec. 6 – at Mineral Ridge, 7

Dec. 10 – at Lowellville, 7

Dec. 13 – Springfield, 7

Dec. 15 – at Columbiana, 12:30

Dec. 17 – at Waterloo, 7

Dec. 20 – McDonald, 7

Dec. 29 – Lisbon, 12:30

Jan 3 – Jackson-Milton, 7

Jan. 7 – Sebring, 7

Jan. 10 – Mineral Ridge, 7

Jan. 14 – at Springfield, 7

Jan. 17 – Lowellville, 7

Jan. 21 – at Waynedale, 3

Jan. 24 – Waterloo, 7

Jan. 28 – at McDonald, 7

Jan. 31 – at Jackson-Milton, 7

Feb. 2 – at Struthers, 1:30

Feb. 7 – at United, 7

Feb. 11 – at Crestview, 7