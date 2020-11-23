Expectations remain the same; Warren JFK’s after another deep playoff run

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – As the third seed in the Orwell District, the Eagles topped second-seeded Andrews Osborne (67-58) and top-seeded Bristol (61-47) to come away with the district crown. Cam Hollobaugh scored 24 and Sejjan Couto added 12 in their championship victory.
Many pieces have departed; however, the prospects remain the same. Kennedy will once again play a rigorous schedule which will prepare them for the post-season.
Warren JFK Eagles
Coach: Mark Komlanc
2019-20 Record: 12-14
Last Ranked: #10 in Division IV on January 16, 2017
Returning Starters: Seniors – Cam Hollobaugh and Gabe Green. Junior – TJ Harden.
… “We always have high expectations,” coach Komlanc states, “this year is no different. This group can be special and we’ll battle every day.” The Eagles look to soar behind returning players such as Cam Hollobaugh (18.1 ppg, 10.2 rpg), Sejjan Couto, Gabe Green (8.4 ppg), TJ Harden (11.7 ppg, 7.2 rpg), Hayden Wait (4.5 apg) and Pat Valent.
Komlanc points out, “We need to bring intensity and pressure every possession, limit silly turnovers and shoot better. Our guys must put aside individual success and recognition for the greater success of the team. We have great individual talent but we need to be great as a team.”
2020-21 Schedule
Warren JFK
Dec. 1 – Fuchs Mizrachi
Dec. 8 – at Ursuline
Dec. 11 – Howland
Dec. 15 – at Cardinal Mooney
Dec. 19 – vs. Lake
Dec. 22 – at Southeast
Dec. 23 – at Garfield Heights
Jan. 5 – at Lowellville
Jan. 8 – Hoban
Jan. 9 – at Newton Falls
Jan. 12 – at Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin
Jan. 14 – Western Reserve Academy
Jan. 16 – Heartland Christian
Jan. 21 – at Andrews Osborne
Jan. 23 – at Canton Central Catholic
Jan. 28 – East
Jan. 29 – at Mogadore
Feb. 2 – at Waterloo
Feb. 5 – at Cleveland Central Catholic
Feb. 12 – Edgewood
Feb. 16 – Champion
Feb. 19 – at Gilmour Academy