Expectations remain the same; Warren JFK’s after another deep playoff run

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – As the third seed in the Orwell District, the Eagles topped second-seeded Andrews Osborne (67-58) and top-seeded Bristol (61-47) to come away with the district crown. Cam Hollobaugh scored 24 and Sejjan Couto added 12 in their championship victory.

Many pieces have departed; however, the prospects remain the same. Kennedy will once again play a rigorous schedule which will prepare them for the post-season.

Warren JFK Eagles

Coach: Mark Komlanc

2019-20 Record: 12-14

Last Ranked: #10 in Division IV on January 16, 2017

Returning Starters: Seniors – Cam Hollobaugh and Gabe Green. Junior – TJ Harden.

… “We always have high expectations,” coach Komlanc states, “this year is no different. This group can be special and we’ll battle every day.” The Eagles look to soar behind returning players such as Cam Hollobaugh (18.1 ppg, 10.2 rpg), Sejjan Couto, Gabe Green (8.4 ppg), TJ Harden (11.7 ppg, 7.2 rpg), Hayden Wait (4.5 apg) and Pat Valent.

Komlanc points out, “We need to bring intensity and pressure every possession, limit silly turnovers and shoot better. Our guys must put aside individual success and recognition for the greater success of the team. We have great individual talent but we need to be great as a team.”

2020-21 Schedule

Warren JFK

Dec. 1 – Fuchs Mizrachi

Dec. 8 – at Ursuline

Dec. 11 – Howland

Dec. 15 – at Cardinal Mooney

Dec. 19 – vs. Lake

Dec. 22 – at Southeast

Dec. 23 – at Garfield Heights

Jan. 5 – at Lowellville

Jan. 8 – Hoban

Jan. 9 – at Newton Falls

Jan. 12 – at Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin

Jan. 14 – Western Reserve Academy

Jan. 16 – Heartland Christian

Jan. 21 – at Andrews Osborne

Jan. 23 – at Canton Central Catholic

Jan. 28 – East

Jan. 29 – at Mogadore

Feb. 2 – at Waterloo

Feb. 5 – at Cleveland Central Catholic

Feb. 12 – Edgewood

Feb. 16 – Champion

Feb. 19 – at Gilmour Academy