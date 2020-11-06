Expectations are rising for Girard girls this season

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lady Indians opened last season with a 2-6 mark before rallying to post victories in 9 of their next 11 games to finish with a 13-11 record overall. Girard earned the #6 seed in the Austintown District last February.

Girard Indians

Coach: Andy Saxon

2019-20 Record: 13-11 (8-6, Northeast 8)

Returning Starters: Seniors – Jalaya Brown, Sophie Griffith and Emily Fitzgerald. Sophomore – Sieasia Triplett

…Major improvement last year for the Lady Indians as they increased their win total from 5 (5-18) the year prior to 13 (13-11) last winter. “I believe we can improve on that 13-win season,” says coach Saxon. “We’ll need to eliminate the turnovers and improve on our field goal percentage as well as our free throw percentage this year.”

Second-team All-League performer Sieasia Triplett returns after a freshman season which saw her average 8.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.6 steals. Girard welcomes back a trio of seniors – Sophie Griffith (6.0 ppg), Jalaya Brown (5.3 ppg, 6.9 rpg) and Emily Fitzgerald (4.5 ppg, 1.8 apg).

2020-21 Schedule

Girard

Nov. 20 – at Beaver Local

Nov. 30 – LaBrae

Dec. 3 – Poland

Dec. 7 – at Niles

Dec. 10 – at Struthers

Dec. 14 – South Range

Dec. 17 – at Lakeview

Dec. 21 – at Newton Falls

Dec. 28 – Badger

Dec. 29 – McDonald

Jan. 4 – Hubbard

Jan. 7 – at Jefferson

Jan. 11 – at Poland

Jan. 14 – Niles

Jan. 16 – at Mathews

Jan. 21 – Struthers

Jan. 23 – Crestview

Jan. 25 – at South Range

Jan. 28 – Jefferson

Feb. 1 – Lakeview

Feb. 4 – at Hubbard

Feb. 8 – Springfield