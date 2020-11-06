Expectations are rising for Girard girls this season

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lady Indians opened last season with a 2-6 mark before rallying to post victories in 9 of their next 11 games to finish with a 13-11 record overall. Girard earned the #6 seed in the Austintown District last February.
Girard Indians
Coach: Andy Saxon
2019-20 Record: 13-11 (8-6, Northeast 8)
Returning Starters: Seniors – Jalaya Brown, Sophie Griffith and Emily Fitzgerald. Sophomore – Sieasia Triplett
…Major improvement last year for the Lady Indians as they increased their win total from 5 (5-18) the year prior to 13 (13-11) last winter. “I believe we can improve on that 13-win season,” says coach Saxon. “We’ll need to eliminate the turnovers and improve on our field goal percentage as well as our free throw percentage this year.”
Second-team All-League performer Sieasia Triplett returns after a freshman season which saw her average 8.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.6 steals. Girard welcomes back a trio of seniors – Sophie Griffith (6.0 ppg), Jalaya Brown (5.3 ppg, 6.9 rpg) and Emily Fitzgerald (4.5 ppg, 1.8 apg).
2020-21 Schedule
Girard
Nov. 20 – at Beaver Local
Nov. 30 – LaBrae
Dec. 3 – Poland
Dec. 7 – at Niles
Dec. 10 – at Struthers
Dec. 14 – South Range
Dec. 17 – at Lakeview
Dec. 21 – at Newton Falls
Dec. 28 – Badger
Dec. 29 – McDonald
Jan. 4 – Hubbard
Jan. 7 – at Jefferson
Jan. 11 – at Poland
Jan. 14 – Niles
Jan. 16 – at Mathews
Jan. 21 – Struthers
Jan. 23 – Crestview
Jan. 25 – at South Range
Jan. 28 – Jefferson
Feb. 1 – Lakeview
Feb. 4 – at Hubbard
Feb. 8 – Springfield