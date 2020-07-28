Exclusive: Interview with former Cardinal Mooney head coach PJ Fecko

Fecko sat down with Sports Team 27 to talk about the coaching change, his legacy and his future

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney officially parted ways with longtime head football coach P.J. Fecko Monday.

On Tuesday, he sat down for an exclusive interview with Sports Team 27’s Chad Krispinsky to talk about the coaching change, his legacy and his future.

Watch the video above for the entire interview.

Fecko led the Cardinals to four state titles during his career in 2011, 2009, 2006 and 2004.

During his time as head coach, Fecko led Mooney to a record of 159-80 with seven seasons of ten wins or more.

He will continue to teach at the school.

Fecko will be replaced by Cardinal Mooney graduate Carl Pelini, a former assistant coach at Youngstown State University.