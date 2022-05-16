AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For a second straight year, the Austintown-Fitch softball team is heading to the Division I Austintown District Final after beating Louisville 6-0 on Monday evening.

Watch the video to hear from the Falcons following the win.

“It’s very exciting to be back,” said head coach Steve Ward. “That was one of our goals that we set out at the beginning of the year to say we wanted to be conference and then we want to get to the district final game again. And now it’s just a matter of staying within ourselves, playing our game.”

Maddy Taylor and Sydnie Watts hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning to pace the Falcons.

“For some reason, every time I hit a home run, Sydnie right after me goes and hits a home run every single time,” said Taylor, a senior. “So it’s just like everyone was kind of like, Oh my gosh, I knew that was going to happen.”

The freshman Watts struck out 17 on the day, picking up her 20th win of the season.

“I felt on since this morning,” Watts said. “I don’t know what it was. I just felt pretty good since this morning and it just obviously worked.”

Fitch now advances to the District Final on Wednesday.