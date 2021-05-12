Excitement builds as 100 days until football season; Games to get the adrenaline flowing

Memorial Day may be 19 days away; however, we're thinking football in August

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We are now 100 days until the first Friday of high school football in the state of Ohio. The anticipation is building towards the new season.

Here’s a list of key games (subject to change):

Week 1

Thursday, August 19

Salem at Crestview

…The Quakers held on to top Crestview, 16-12, in the 2019 opener. The matchup marked the first meeting between the two schools.

Howland at Niles

…To begin the season, a rivalry matchup from way back is just what the doctor ordered. Last year, Howland won a wild one over Niles; Eric Babinchak ran for over 400-yards.

Friday, August 20

Mooney at Boardman

…The debut of coach Seth Antram at Boardman will play against one of the most storied programs in all of the state (Mooney).

Chaney at Fitch

…This is the way the football season should begin for the Falcons and the Cowboys. For the first time since 2010, they’ll meet in the opener.

Norwayne at Hubbard

…Back in 2015, Norwayne paid the Hubbard Eagles a visit in week one (22-19 win for Eagles). The Bobcats will make their return trip to Trumbull County this year for the opener on August 20.

Canfield at Poland

…This rivalry contest is back on the schedule for the first time since October 26, 2018.

South Range at Springfield

…South Range won the Northeast 8 title while Springfield came away with the MVAC Scarlet Tier crown. The Raiders’ (9-1) season ended by falling to Kirtland (49-35) in the Region 17 (D5) championship. Kirtland won the state title. Springfield (11-1) advanced all the way to the Division 6 state championship where they fell to Coldwater by 3 points (38-35).

Bishop Hartley at Ursuline

…The Hawks and the Irish both lost in their respective regional championship contests a year ago. Bishop Hartley was eliminated from the Region 11 (D3) championship by the eventual state finalist St. Francis DeSales. Ursuline fell in the Region 13 (D4) title tilt to Lake Catholic, who went onto finish as state runner ups.

Week 2

Friday, August 27

Girard at Liberty

…The Battle for Belmont will take place for the first time since October 26, 2018. Liberty climbed out of an early hole to beat Girard 41-28 back in October 2017.

Week 3

Friday, September 3

Ursuline at Chardon

…Chardon is the defending Division III state champions after topping St. Francis DeSales in double overtime.

Warren Harding at Hudson

…Last year, Harding’s win streak snapped; eliminated by Hudson (35-6) in the Regional Semifinal. The Raiders are out for revenge.

Valley Christian at McDonald

…Coach Andy Hake returns to McDonald where he had plenty of rivalry games against the Blue Devils as the head coach of Western Reserve.

Geneva at Springfield

…The Tigers will test themselves against the Eagles from Ashtabula County. Last year, Geneva (8-2) eliminated Hubbard (22-19) before falling to Chardon – the eventual Division III state champions.

Garrettsville Garfield at Warren JFK

…JFK advanced to the state title tilt against New Bremen a year ago. Garfield was dropped from the unbeatens at 9-0 by Crestview (23-15) in the Regional Quarterfinals.

Week 4

Friday, September 10

Ursuline at Fitch

…Last year, this game generated 84 points with Fitch coming away with the 56-28 victory. HIGHLIGHTS: Fitch vs. Ursuline

Poland at Hubbard

…Hubbard hasn’t had much success against Poland over their last two visits (lost by a combined score of 70-7. However, the Eagles are looking to defeat the Bulldogs this year.

Western Reserve at Jackson-Milton

…The Blue Jays of Jackson-Milton got the best of Reserve last year (46-38). Can they do it again? This time, Jackson-Milton takes on the Devils in North Jackson.

Canfield at New Philadelphia

…The Quakers lost just twice a year ago, both on the road (to Canfield, 31-24 and against Chardon, 31-0). The Cardinals will attempt to hand New Philadelphia a loss at home this September.

Massillon at Warren Harding

…During Massillon’s run to 10-wins and a trip to the state title game, the Tigers shut out Harding – 24-0 – in week three.

Week 5

Friday, September 17

West Branch at Canton South

…On October 2, West Branch’s offense exploded for 44 points as the Warriors won 44-14 over second-place Canton South. The Warriors won their first league championship since 2012.

United at Leetonia

…Last year, the Bears lost just two games in 9 outings. One of those losses was to United (41-8). This time around, Leetonia will look to even the score.

South Range at Poland

…South Range holds on late in win over Poland, 24-21, in week one of last year on August 28.

Hubbard at Struthers

…Last year, the Eagles held off Struthers to win by 7 (14-7). This year, Hubbard comes to Struthers.

Week 6

Friday, September 24

Massillon at Fitch

…The Tigers advanced to the state championship game in Division II before falling to Hoban, 35-6.

Brookfield at Crestview

…The two schools had to wait until November 6 a year ago to meet. Crestview toppled the Warriors in Brookfield, 44-12.

Springfield at McDonald

…Springfield has outscored McDonald 87-34 in their last two meetings. The Blue Devils are looking for an upset this time around at home. Springfield handles McDonald; Tigers remain undefeated

Chaney at Ursuline

…Last year, the two schools met in week one with Ursuline coming out on top (29-6).

Mogadore at Warren JFK

…The Wildcats were bumped out of the playoffs by Springfield, 21-0, in the Division VI Regional Semifinals. The Eagles get to match up against one of the true powerhouses in the state.

Week 7

Western Reserve at McDonald

…Coach Jason Lude will look to secure his 1st win against McDonald. Last year, Reserve fell, 23-16, at home on September 25.

Leetonia at Southern

…Leetonia rallies to stun Southern in defensive battle in last year’s opener, 14-13. Who will get the best of who this year?

Week 8

Friday, October 8

LaBrae at Brookfield

…The Vikings and Warriors faced one another twice last year. In the first meeting, Brookfield trounced LaBrae, 35-7. However, in the rematch in the post-season, LaBrae nipped the Warriors – 55-54 – to advance to the Regional Quarterfinals.

Lakeview at Poland

…Former Lakeview coach Tom Pavlansky welcomes the Bulldogs to town to take on Poland. Coming home: Poland set to hire head football coach

Week 9

Friday, October 15

Fitch at Boardman

…Last year’s opener was a runaway win for Fitch – 33-3. This year, the Spartans seek to turn things around with their rival. Watch: Boardman vs. Austintown Fitch high school football

Mooney at Steubenville

…Just to see these two programs on the same line brings about memories of big games from the past to mind.

Week 10

Friday, October 22

Ursuline at Cardinal Mooney

…The Holy War came down the wire a year ago when Ursuline got by Mooney, 28-23.

Hubbard at South Range

…Since joining the Northeast 8, Hubbard has had difficulty with South Range. In their two meetings, the Raiders have outscored the Eagles – 80-27.

Southern at United

…Southern handed United their lone loss in the EOAC last fall, 34-21. This time around, the Golden Eagles get the Indians in Hanoverton.

Fitch at Warren Harding

…Powell, second-half surge lead Harding to rematch win over Fitch. The Raiders ended Fitch’s undefeated streak, 24-10, in the Division II Regional Quarterfinals.

Saturday, October 23

West Branch at Salem

…QB Brock Hillyer may be gone but the Warriors return a lot from last year’s team that won 44-20 over Salem in the season opener. The Quakers’ QB Jackson Johnson is back to put his team on top in this rivalry game.