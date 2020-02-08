Ex-Ohio State assistant gets jail time for violating order

In this Sept. 16, 2017 photo, Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith watches before the start of an NCAA college football game against Army in Columbus, Ohio. What has transpired over the last three weeks at Ohio State should be a lesson to all coaches. Your football program is not a family. (Marvin Fong//The Plain Dealer via AP)

DELAWARE, Ohio – Former Ohio State University assistant football coach Zach Smith has received jail time for violating a civil protection order involving his ex-wife.

A Municipal Court judge in the Columbus suburb of Delaware on Friday suspended 160 days of an 180-day sentence and gave Smith one days’ credit for time served.

The 35-year-old Smith was found guilty in December. He was arrested in May when he tried to pick up his children from a Powell elementary school while his ex-wife was present and became confrontational with staff.

Smith was fired as OSU receivers coach in July 2018.

