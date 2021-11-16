Ex-minor league hockey coach charged with sexual assault

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A former minor league coach in the Pittsburgh Penguins system has been indicted on sexual assault charges in Rhode Island.

The state attorney general’s office says 55-year-old Clark Donatelli was indicted in July on four counts of second-degree sexual assault.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment last week and was released.

Donatelli is charged in connection with an alleged incident that occurred in November 2018.

The Penguins this month settled a lawsuit filed by a former minor league assistant and his wife, who said a coach sexually assaulted her in Rhode Island that same month.