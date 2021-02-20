Ex-Browns player faces 14 years for assaults

Winslow was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2004 and also played for the Buccaneers, Patriots and Jets

In this July 27, 2006 file photo, Cleveland Browns' Kellen Winslow Jr. catches a pass during NFL football training camp practice in Berea, Ohio.

FILE – In this July 27, 2006 file photo, Cleveland Browns’ Kellen Winslow Jr. catches a pass during NFL football training camp practice in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)

VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II has agreed to accept a 14-year prison sentence for raping a homeless woman and assaulting two other women.

Winslow on Friday agreed to changes to a previous guilty plea in order to avoid a potential 18-year sentence.

A judge in San Diego County approved the deal.

Winslow was convicted in 2019 of raping a 58-year-old homeless woman in Encinitas.

He later pleaded guilty to two other attacks.

Winslow was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2004 and also played for the Buccaneers, Patriots and Jets. His last NFL season was in 2013.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

