Evgeni Malkin scores 400th goal, Penguins beat Flames 4-1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) – Evgeni Malkin scored his 400th goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames.

The Russian joined Mario Lemieux, Sidney Crosby and Jaromir Jagr as the only players in franchise history to reach 400 goals.

Malkin scored Pittsburgh’s first empty-net goal in the third period, and Kris Letang added another.

Bryan Rust and John Marino also scored for the Penguins in a third straight win to open a three-game swing through Alberta and British Columbia.

Johnny Gaudreau scored for the Flames, who have lost back-to-back games following a seven-game winning streak.

Pittsburgh’s Tristan Jarry made 33 saves for his fifth win in six starts for Pittsburgh.

